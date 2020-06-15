AMD updates the Radeon logo, prepares for launch of RDNA 2 'Big Navi'

AMD looks to be updating its Radeon logo as it forges ahead with its launch plans for the next-gen RDNA 2 architecture, with a new logo appearing during the PC Gaming Show when developer Gearbox Software teased its new game, Godfall.

The last time we saw an update to the Radeon logo was during the launch of Polaris under Radeon Technologies Group (RTG) back in 2016. Since then, the entire RTG team has been retconned and now AMD is shifting gears with the Radeon division as it leads into RDNA 2 and of course, next-gen consoles with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Interestingly, we could see AMD not using the Radeon RX 6000 naming scheme that we've been expecting and maybe something different. Remember we've had the Fiji-based Radeon R9 Fury X (you can see my look in 2020 of that here as I re-benchmarked it) as well as Radeon VII, and Radeon RX Vega 56/64 (another new article on that coming soon).

AMD is baking in hardware-based ray tracing technology with RDNA 2, and with a new focus on wanting to throw some damage at NVIDIA by disrupting the 4K graphics card market like it did to the CPU market against Intel -- we should expect AMD to throw everything it has at this launch, including a new Radeon logo.