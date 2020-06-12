Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASUS brags about ROG Maximus XII Apex overclocking records

Overclocking the Intel Core i9-10900K to 7.7 GHz on all 10 cores is impressive

Shane McGlaun | Jun 12, 2020 at 10:04 am CDT (1 min, 19 secs time to read)

ASUS has announced that overclock or using its latest ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard have been able to break a number of world records and land multiple first place scores. The first of the benchmark records that ASUS is bragging about involves the overclocking of an Intel Core i9-10900K processor up to 7.7 GHz on all 10 scores.

ASUS brags about ROG Maximus XII Apex overclocking records
ASUS brags about ROG Maximus XII Apex overclocking records
ASUS wrote, "Because of the ongoing global situation, ASUS was unable to host its traditional overclocking gathering this year, so instead a smaller session took place at the ASUS headquarters in Taiwan, with local overclockers Jon 'Elmore' Sandstrom and Pieter 'Massman' Plaisier working alongside internal ASUS experts. Using a liquid-helium setup, the group managed to shatter the Intel Core architecture frequency record, the single-core Geekbench 4 record, and took global first-place positions in 10-core categories for Geekbench 3, Cinebench R15, and wPrime 32M."

Another of the records set using the ASUS motherboard also used G.Skill memory to hit a new DDR4-memory-overclocking-frequency record of 6666 MHz. 3DMark records are also broken using a system running the ASUS motherboard, and a number of other benchmark records fell as well. The full list of benchmark records set using ASUS hardware can be seen in the chart below.

The ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard was designed specifically to give overclocking enthusiasts "unrestrained power over Intel tenth-generation processors." The board has a six-layer PCB that's optimized for overclocking and uses 16 teamed power stages with all that all supply CPU Vcore. The board also uses a massive heat sink to keep it cool while overclocking.

Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

