Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,626 Reviews & Articles | 61,230 News Posts

Black Hole confirmed to have regular 'heartbeat', here's how and why

Astronomers have confirmed a black hole can in fact have a 'heartbeat', and here's why

Jak Connor | Jun 12, 2020 at 2:37 am CDT (1 min, 42 secs time to read)

A black hole that is located 600 million light-years from Earth has been rediscovered to have a regular "heartbeat".

The new findings were discovered by researchers from the National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, as well as researchers from Durham University, UK. The report was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, and details a black hole that was first detected to have a "heartbeat" back in 2007. Since then, astronomers haven't been able to pick up a signal from the black hole as our Sun was blocking it out.

Now, researchers used the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray satellite, and have confirmed that the black hole is still beating like a heart. So why does this black hole beat like a heart? According to Professor Chris Done, in Durham University's Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy, who collaborated on the research, "The main idea for how this heartbeat is formed is that the inner parts of the accretion disc are expanding and contracting." Done also said, "The only other system we know which seems to do the same thing is a 100,000 times smaller stellar-mass black hole in our Milky Way, fed by a binary companion star, with correspondingly smaller luminosities and timescales."

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Black Hole confirmed to have regular 'heartbeat', here's how and why 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Black Hole confirmed to have regular 'heartbeat', here's how and why 10 | TweakTown.com
Black Hole confirmed to have regular 'heartbeat', here's how and why 11 | TweakTown.com

On top of that, Done also stated, "This shows us that simple scalings with black hole mass work even for the rarest types of behavior." The time between each of the beats allows for researchers to determine the size and structure of the matter close to the black hole's event horizon.

If you are interested in reading more into this discovery, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Death by Black Hole: And Other Cosmic Quandaries

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.29
$7.29$7.29$7.29
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2020 at 7:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:scitechdaily.com, doi.org
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.