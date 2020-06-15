Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Jim Keller leaves Intel after 2 years for 'personal reasons'

After 5 years at AMD, he left for Intel -- after 2 years at Intel, he leaves for 'personal reasons'

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 15, 2020 at 9:24 pm CDT (1 min, 50 secs time to read)

You might not know the name Jim Keller like you would Bill Gates or Jensen Huang or Lisa Su -- but the man is very important. He was the brain child behind AMD's kick ass Zen CPU architecture, and before that he was instrumental in the K7 and K8 architectures.

He left AMD for Samsung in 2015, and then left Samsung for Tesla to work on their custom self-driving car silicon, before leaving Elon Musk's company to join Intel back in 2018. Well, Keller has just left Intel after two years for "personal reasons" but will stay with Team Blue as a consultant for 6 months in a transitional period.

There is some movement in the company in Keller's departure:

  • Sundari Mitra, the former CEO and founder of NetSpeed Systems and the current leader of Intel's Configurable Intellectual Property and Chassis Group, will lead a newly created IP Engineering Group focused on developing best-in-class IP.
  • Gene Scuteri, an accomplished engineering leader in the semiconductor industry, will head the Xeon and Networking Engineering Group.
  • Daaman Hejmadi will return to leading the Client Engineering Group focused on system-on-chip (SoC) execution and designing next-generation client, device and chipset products. Hejmadi has over two decades of experience leading teams delivering advanced SoCs both inside and outside of Intel.
  • Navid Shahriari, an experienced Intel leader, will continue to lead the Manufacturing and Product Engineering Group, which is focused on delivering comprehensive pre-production test suites and component debug capabilities to enable high-quality, high-volume manufacturing.
  • Intel congratulates Sundari, Gene, Daaman and Navid as we begin the next phase of our world-class engineering organization and look forward to executing on our exciting roadmap of products.
Anthony Garreffa

