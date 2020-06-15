Jim Keller leaves Intel after 2 years for 'personal reasons'

After 5 years at AMD, he left for Intel -- after 2 years at Intel, he leaves for 'personal reasons'

You might not know the name Jim Keller like you would Bill Gates or Jensen Huang or Lisa Su -- but the man is very important. He was the brain child behind AMD's kick ass Zen CPU architecture, and before that he was instrumental in the K7 and K8 architectures.

He left AMD for Samsung in 2015, and then left Samsung for Tesla to work on their custom self-driving car silicon, before leaving Elon Musk's company to join Intel back in 2018. Well, Keller has just left Intel after two years for "personal reasons" but will stay with Team Blue as a consultant for 6 months in a transitional period.

There is some movement in the company in Keller's departure: