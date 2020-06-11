Square Enix's new Project Athia PS5 game is like FFXV on speed

Square Enix reveals Luminous Productions' big new PlayStation 5 game Project Athia, and it looks like a superspeed FFXV

Today Square Enix announced Project Athia, a new next-gen PlayStation 5 fantasy game that's one part Final Fantasy and one part Devil May Cry.

Not a lot was revealed about Project Athia, but looks to mirror Dragon's Dogma-levels of scope and fantasy lore, complete with immensely streamlined action and death-defying jumps lifted right out of something like Devil May Cry or Gravity Rush. The game reminds me a lot of a supercharged Final Fantasy XV, and the main character, in this case a kind of ultra-quick sorceress (Athia), looks a lot like Noctics in the animations.

"Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX's new studio, Luminous Productions. "Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions' philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay."

Project Athia will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, but we don't know when it's launching. It'll only be available on PS5, but it's also coming to PC.