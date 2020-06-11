Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021

Remember Alex Kidd on the Sega Master System? Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is coming in 2021!

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 11, 2020 at 7:19 pm CDT (0 mins, 56 secs time to read)

I still remember my friend down the road getting Alex Kidd on his Sega Master System, and playing it over weeks and weeks -- all the way back in the 80s.

Fast forward to 2020 and we have Jankenteam and Merge Games just unveiling out of nowhere, a revival and expansion of the 1986 classic on the Sega Master System in the form of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. The new game has a tentative release window of Q1 2021, and will hit the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

The developers have promised that the updated "DX" version will have tweaked combat, movement, and even boss fights. But if you want to play it old school, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will have a "Classic Mode" that lets you play the way it was made in 1986.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 01 | TweakTown.com
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 04 | TweakTown.com
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 02 | TweakTown.com
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 05 | TweakTown.com
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 01 | TweakTown.com
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 03 | TweakTown.com
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 03 | TweakTown.comAlex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced: drops on PC, consoles in 2021 04 | TweakTown.com

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is available right now to add to your Steam wishlist, but has a release window of Q1 2021 so we'll still be waiting a while.

