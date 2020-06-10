Crypto 'whale' sends $133, incurs $2.6 million transaction fee

Imagine this: you're wanting to transfer 0.55 ETH ($133 or so) and clicking "send" and then realizing the transaction fee was actually 10,666 ETH ($2.6 million). I'd have fainted right there and then, probably died on the spot.

Well, that's exactly what an unknown wallet holder did a few days ago -- sent 0.33 ETH with a transaction fee of 10,666 ETH -- a sign literally from the Devil himself. The fee went to Chinese mining group Spark Pool, which is a little on the expensive side as a transaction fee normally costs around $0.50 -- this time, it was $2.6 million.

No one knows who the ETH wallet holder is, but the balance in that wallet used to be $11 million -- and this is after sending the $2.6 million blown on transaction fees.

After this happened, a Spark Pool representative told CoinDesk that it was investigating the transfer, and said it welcomed any information people have on the identify of the sender just "in case it was sent by mistake".