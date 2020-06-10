Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Crypto 'whale' sends $133, incurs $2.6 million transaction fee

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 10, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT (1 min, 6 secs time to read)

Imagine this: you're wanting to transfer 0.55 ETH ($133 or so) and clicking "send" and then realizing the transaction fee was actually 10,666 ETH ($2.6 million). I'd have fainted right there and then, probably died on the spot.

Well, that's exactly what an unknown wallet holder did a few days ago -- sent 0.33 ETH with a transaction fee of 10,666 ETH -- a sign literally from the Devil himself. The fee went to Chinese mining group Spark Pool, which is a little on the expensive side as a transaction fee normally costs around $0.50 -- this time, it was $2.6 million.

No one knows who the ETH wallet holder is, but the balance in that wallet used to be $11 million -- and this is after sending the $2.6 million blown on transaction fees.

After this happened, a Spark Pool representative told CoinDesk that it was investigating the transfer, and said it welcomed any information people have on the identify of the sender just "in case it was sent by mistake".

NEWS SOURCES:coindesk.com, azcoinnews.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

