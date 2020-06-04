EPOS will power all the audio for the eSports Oceanic Pro League

EPOS audio will be bringing its state-of-the-art audio to the Ocean Pro League in a newly announced partnership

According to a new press release sent out, EPOS Audio and Riot Games have shaken hands in a new partnership agreement that will bring high-end audio solutions from EPOS Audio to the Ocean Pro League. The Oceanic Pro League is the leading eSports league in the region, and EPOS Audio will be powering all the participating pro-gamers with its state-of-the-art audio.

Maja Frolunde Sand-Grimnitz, the Head of Global Marketing, Gaming for EPOS, commented on the newly signed partnership, saying "EPOS strive to unleash human potential and give gaming another dimension through powerful audio solutions and we are very excited to be working with Riot Games. As a business, we bring 115 years of audio expertise to the OPL partnership, and we want to enhance the league by delivering our state-of-the-art audio equipment to ensure a high-end audio experience for all involved."

If you are wondering who EPOS is, and how they have secured such a large deal in the professional gaming industry, the audio company is a new brand created from a joint venture between Sennheiser and Demant. Demant Group is a world-leading audio and hearing technology group with more than 115 years of experience in working with sound, and Sennheiser has been a staple company in the audiophile and gaming audio industry for many, many years.

Daniel Ringland, Head of Riot Games in Oceania said, "The continued growth of the OPL in Split 1 was fantastic to see and we are thrilled to bring EPOS on board as an Official Partner to support and enhance the OPL. As a business we want to work with leaders in their field and when it comes to Audio, EPOS have incredible technology and products that will deliver an exceptional audio performance to the league."

Both of these companies decided to create EPOS Audio, and alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio of audio solutions, EPOS sells current Sennheiser products, but co-branded EPOS | Sennheiser.

