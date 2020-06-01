Porn site wants NASA astronauts to host adult webcam session in space

The US had a historic moment just days ago when SpaceX sent up two NASA astronauts into space, and into the International Space Station.

You can read more about that historic moment here, but today I have some interesting news. The Director of Communications for adult webcam company ImLive, emailed me and told me that they have invited the two NASA astronauts to become the first two people in the history of humanity to host an adult webcam session from space.

The email reads: "ImLive, an adult webcam company, is formally making the two brave astronauts an offer to make one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind by becoming the first people to conduct an adult webcam session from space. These webcam sessions can help facilitate human interaction and provide them with some...pleasure...while they're in orbit. ImLive will provide them with VIP passes to their site, which would allow them to privately webcam with the wide variety of models as often as they'd like. The girls can just chat with them about their experience in space, strip for them, dance for them, etc".

The full letter of invitation to Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley is below.

The full letter from Adrian Stoneman, Vice President of ImLive.com:

Dear Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley,

I wanted to reach out as you prepare for your historic launch into space aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon flight. I'm sure you're both eager to blast off reach zero gravity and arrive at the International Space Station. While you'll be receiving lots of attention down on Earth, I imagine things will get a bit lonely once you penetrate the atmosphere. Elton John said it best in Rocket Man, "it's lonely out in space."

That's why I'd like to formally extend you an offer to make one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind by becoming the first people to conduct an adult webcam session from space. Our webcam sessions can help facilitate human interaction and provide you with some...pleasure...while you're in orbit. We'll provide you with VIP passes to our site, which would allow you to privately webcam with our wide variety of models as often as you'd like. The girls can just chat with you about your experience, strip for you, dance for you, etc.

By way of background, ImLive is a leading adult webcam site that offers the largest variety of adult webcam experiences. Imlive.com serves as an online community to thousands of affiliates; the site lists over 80,000 hosts and approximately 62 million members from all around the globe. Membership is free to all over the age of 18 years.

I implore you to seriously consider our offer. We'd love to provide you with some fun while you're up in space.