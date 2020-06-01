ASUS Zephyrus S gaming laptop is nearly $500 off

Mobile gamers looking for a laptop that will let them play their favorite games on the go may want to check out the smoking deal that Amazon has going on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S ultra slim gaming laptop. The machine usually sells for $2231.79 but is currently on sale for 22% off. That makes a $481.80 discount off the normal price.

With that major discount, the sales price drops to $1749.99. For the money, gamers get a laptop with a 15.6-inch 144 Hz IPS display and an Intel Core i7-8750H processor. Graphics are handled by a GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GPU, and the laptop has 24GB of DDR4 RAM.

Internal storage is to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and the operating system is Windows 10 Home. It's worth noting that the Intel Core processor used in this machine isn't the latest generation. The CPU is an 8th-generation unit that runs at up to 3.9 GHz. Power comes from a four-cell lithium-ion 60 WHr battery.

ASUS put significant work into the cooling for the ultrathin laptop using an Active Aerodynamic system with upgraded 12v fans and anti-dust tunnels to preserve system cooling capability. A four-zone backlit, ASUS Aura RGB Gaming Keyboard looks cool and works for PC gaming. The 15.6-inch screen has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. The laptop can be ordered here. A few days ago, ASUS launched some new ROG Strix B550-E gaming motherboards that may interest PC gamers.