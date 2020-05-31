Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's the speed of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the way to the ISS

SpaceX will soon be landing the Dragon capsule on the International Space Station

Jak Connor | May 31, 2020 at 7:44 am CDT (0 mins, 48 secs time to read)

At the time of writing this, the SpaceX launch spacecraft recently launched will reach the International Space Station.

Above, you can find a link to the Crew Demo-2 livestream on the official SpaceX YouTube Channel. The video showcases a direct link to inside the Dragon spacecraft where we can see both astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who will be landing docking with the International Space Station in about an hour from now.

Throughout the livestream, it was mentioned by the commentators that the astronauts were traveling at 17,500 miles per hour. As the Dragon capsule closes in on the ISS, the astronauts will perform a test on the directional controls and will then approach extremely slowly, slowing down to a tenth of a meter per second. The provided image showcases the waypoints the capsule will go through when it enters its docking process. It's estimated that the docking complete call will be at 7:30 AM PT.

