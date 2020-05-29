Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
A gang of MONKEYS stole coronavirus blood samples from Indian lab

The next generation of kids won't blame their dog for eating their homework, they'll blame MONKEYS

Anthony Garreffa | May 29, 2020 at 10:28 pm CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

I can't believe I'm typing this news seriously, but here we go: a gang of monkeys have attacked a medical official in India -- and stolen blood samples of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The attack happened when the laboratory technician was taking a walk through the campus in Meerut, which is around 285 miles (460 km) north of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state. Those monkeys sure were lucky... get it? Anyway, A top official at the college, Dr. S. K. Garg, explained: "Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment ... we had to take their blood samples again".

We don't know of the monkeys had spilled the blood, or if they took it into areas where there are people -- spreading fear that the virus could be out in the open. Garg told Reuters: "No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection".

I'm not trying to make this situation light or laugh, but in this insane world you've got to sit back and laugh at stories like this. I just got to write, for work, that a "gang of monkeys" stole blood samples of coronavirus... you can't make this stuff up.

NEWS SOURCES:newshub.co.nz, reuters.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

