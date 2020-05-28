Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
YouTube finally, only just now in 2020, has timestamps with 'Chapters'

YouTube is now rolling out its new 'Chapters' feature, which is built-in timestamps (finally)

Anthony Garreffa | May 28, 2020

YouTube is celebrating reaching the halfway mark of 2020 by doing something they hsould've had many years ago: built-in timestamps which the company calls "Chapters". Check out the tweet, with the video, below:

Content creators won't need to do anything special to get Chapters on their videos, they just need to write up the timestamps in the description of their video. The first chapter has to begin at 0:00 for YouTube's new Chapters feature to work, while videos need to have at least 3 chapters with over 10 seconds or longer, too.

It's kinda funny that it took YouTube this damn long to get its Chapters feature into its video service, but at least it's finally here.

NEWS SOURCE:androidpolice.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

