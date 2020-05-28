YouTube finally, only just now in 2020, has timestamps with 'Chapters'

YouTube is now rolling out its new 'Chapters' feature, which is built-in timestamps (finally)

YouTube is celebrating reaching the halfway mark of 2020 by doing something they hsould've had many years ago: built-in timestamps which the company calls "Chapters". Check out the tweet, with the video, below:

Content creators won't need to do anything special to get Chapters on their videos, they just need to write up the timestamps in the description of their video. The first chapter has to begin at 0:00 for YouTube's new Chapters feature to work, while videos need to have at least 3 chapters with over 10 seconds or longer, too.

It's kinda funny that it took YouTube this damn long to get its Chapters feature into its video service, but at least it's finally here.