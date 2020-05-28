ELEGOO Saturn 3D printer packs 4K display, arrives June 6 for $400

ELEGOO's new Saturn 3D printer could be the new 3D printer to buy for the money, at just $400 with a 4K screen

3D printer fans will probably have ELEGOO's new Saturn machine on their radar -- which is about to release with pre-orders beginning on June 6. Check out the video below:

ELEGOO has just announced that its new resin printer will be up for pre-order on June 6 at 10AM EST, with a retail price of $400. The company is doing something special: the first 200 machine sold will be discounted by $100 with ELEGOO offering an early bird discount.

The ELEGOO Saturn 3D printer has a 4K monochrome LCD built-in, and a large 8.9-inch build plate for your 3D-printed creations.

ELEGOO is shipping customers their new Saturn 3D printers directly from China, so expect some delays as well as expensive shipping costs of somewhere in the $100-$150 range.