ELEGOO Saturn 3D printer packs 4K display, arrives June 6 for $400
ELEGOO's new Saturn 3D printer could be the new 3D printer to buy for the money, at just $400 with a 4K screen
Anthony Garreffa | May 28, 2020 at 9:28 pm CDT (0 mins, 38 secs time to read)
3D printer fans will probably have ELEGOO's new Saturn machine on their radar -- which is about to release with pre-orders beginning on June 6. Check out the video below:
ELEGOO has just announced that its new resin printer will be up for pre-order on June 6 at 10AM EST, with a retail price of $400. The company is doing something special: the first 200 machine sold will be discounted by $100 with ELEGOO offering an early bird discount.
The ELEGOO Saturn 3D printer has a 4K monochrome LCD built-in, and a large 8.9-inch build plate for your 3D-printed creations.
ELEGOO is shipping customers their new Saturn 3D printers directly from China, so expect some delays as well as expensive shipping costs of somewhere in the $100-$150 range.
NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: YouTube finally, only just now in 2020, has timestamps with 'Chapters'
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Elon Musk's huge $800 million payday is thanks to Tesla kicking ass