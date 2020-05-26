Achievement Unlocked: there's now an Xbox clothing line

Check out the new line of Xbox official clothing, available on the Microsoft Store

You probably didn't want it, but it's coming anyway: Microsoft has just unveiled its official Xbox clothing line.

The company teamed with Meta Threads on the Xbox clothing line, which has on offer: hoodies, t-shirts, joggers, and more. Not just that, but alongside the Xbox clothes we have some Minecraft, Gears of War, Forza, Halo, Sea of Thieves, Mixer, and other brands and franchises that Microsoft owns along with Xbox. Check out the entire range here.

If you want pure Xbox clothes, there's the Curvilinear Hoodie for $60, a long sleeve tee for $35, a flex tee for $25, and a bomber jacket for $80. There's a bunch of other Xbox clothes on offer here.

Halo fans might want to grab a Halo Infinite hoodie, which is selling for $60 while a long sleeve tee costs $28. You can find the entire Halo range of clothes here.

Minecraft clothes include an awesome Redstone zip-up hoodie for $50, while a Neon Creeper tee for a youngster sells for $15. There's also a Llama Conga Line ceramic mug for $15. Check the entire range of Minecraft gear here.

There's plenty more on the Xbox official gear shop website, you can scope out the entire range right here.