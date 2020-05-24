Avatar 2 ready to resume filming in New Zealand, COVID-19 calms down

James Cameron and his team in New Zealand will be resuming production of Avatar 2 sometime "next week", now that COVID-19 calms down in the country.

Jon Landau, a long-time collaborator, producer and friend of James Cameron, shared a new image on his personal Instagram. The photo showed that the Avatar 2 sets are "ready" and that the production crew will be returning to New Zealand sometime "next week" post Memorial Day.

Landau writes: "Our Avatar sets are ready -- and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) -- can't wait to share more".

Another thing to note here is that this marks the return of Hollywood into production post COVID-19 lock down, with Avatar 2 being one of the biggest productions going on right now. The entire of Hollywood and its productions worldwide have been on pause since March when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world.