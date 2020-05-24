Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,608 Reviews & Articles | 60,883 News Posts

Avatar 2 ready to resume filming in New Zealand, COVID-19 calms down

James Cameron collaborator Jon Landau shares Avatar 2 photo from New Zealand set

Anthony Garreffa | May 24, 2020 at 2:30 am CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

James Cameron and his team in New Zealand will be resuming production of Avatar 2 sometime "next week", now that COVID-19 calms down in the country.

Avatar 2 ready to resume filming in New Zealand, COVID-19 calms down 07 | TweakTown.com

Jon Landau, a long-time collaborator, producer and friend of James Cameron, shared a new image on his personal Instagram. The photo showed that the Avatar 2 sets are "ready" and that the production crew will be returning to New Zealand sometime "next week" post Memorial Day.

Landau writes: "Our Avatar sets are ready -- and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) -- can't wait to share more".

Another thing to note here is that this marks the return of Hollywood into production post COVID-19 lock down, with Avatar 2 being one of the biggest productions going on right now. The entire of Hollywood and its productions worldwide have been on pause since March when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world.

Buy at Amazon

Avatar (Extended Collector's Edition) [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$16.81
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2020 at 12:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.