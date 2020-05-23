Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sony CEO: PlayStation 5 is 100x faster than PS4 thanks to custom SSD

We all know that Sony's next generation PlayStation 5 console is going to be much faster than the current-gen PlayStation 4, but 100x faster? Yeah, that is kinda bonkers. It's all thanks to the ultra-fast custom SSD the PlayStation 5 has, which you can read more about right here.

Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida released the hype engines on the PlayStation 5, where he recently said that the PS5 will be "100 times faster" than the PS4. Yoshida hyped the PlayStation 5 up during Sony's recent corporate marketing strategy meeting, where he said that the PS5 is "100 times faster" than the PS4.

Yoshida continued: "In order to further enhance the sense of immersion in games, we expect to improve not just the resolution, but the speed of games. For example, through a custom‐designed high‐speed SSD, we plan to realize game data processing speeds that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4".

He added: "Game load times should be much shorter, and players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant".

