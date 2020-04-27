Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Origin built the world's 'FASTEST' gaming PC into a driveable Tesla

Origin has taken custom PC building to a new level by throwing a high-end gaming PC into a Tesla

Jak Connor | Apr 27, 2020 at 06:55 pm CDT (2 mins, 18 secs time to read)

Origin has just built the world's "fastest" custom gaming PC into a driveable Tesla, would you like to take your gaming PC on the go?

Above we have a video released onto the Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) YouTube Channel, and as you can see from the video, Origin PC has taken custom gaming PC building to a whole new level. Origin PC has created a custom gaming PC that is inspired by MKBHD's Tesla Model S. The car is actually a toy for kids and built by Radio Flyer. Origin PC noticed that under the hood of the Tesla was an empty space (just like the normal Tesla), and thought - "why don't we throw a gaming PC in there?".

Origin PC didn't just throw any gaming PC in there; they decided to go very high-end. Under the hood we have an AMD Ryzen 3900X CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GPU, ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 motherboard, 32GB (2x16GB) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB 3200MHz RAM, 2TB Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD, 2TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD, and a CORSAIR SF Series SF750 - 750 Watt PSU. Woah.

Full specs:

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 3900X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GPU
  • Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3
  • RAM: 32GB (2x16GB) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB 3200MHz
  • SSD - OS Drive: 2TB Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Storage: 2TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD
  • PSU: CORSAIR SF Series SF750 - 750 Watt

If you are interested in checking out more details about this awesome custom gaming PC by Origin, check out the website listing here.

Side note - This Tesla cruises along with a high-end custom gaming PC under the hood at 6mph, making it the "fastest" gaming PC.

