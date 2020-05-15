Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Google Pixel 4a leak claims pricing could start at $349

The Pixel 4a may undercut the iPhone SE by $50 and offer more storage

Shane McGlaun | May 15, 2020 at 10:02 am CDT (1 min, 30 secs time to read)

The mid-range smartphone wars have been raging for years, but things flared up when Apple launched its new 2020 iPhone SE at $399. It wasn't just the price that was so impressive about the iPhone SE. It was that at $399, the device has one of the fastest smartphone processors out there under the hood. A new rumor has turned up about another contender that's aiming to knock the new iPhone SE off its perch and take over as the king of the mid-range smartphone market.

Google Pixel 4a leak claims pricing could start at $349 01 | TweakTown.com

The rumor claims that the Google Pixel 4a will launch with a price tag of $349 for the base 128 GB model. That would make the smartphone $50 cheaper than the iPhone SE while offering twice as much storage. While it remains to be seen, it would be unlikely the Google Pixel 4a will offer a processor that can compete in performance against the iPhone SE.

Other rumors have suggested that the 4a will have a primary camera with 12-megapixel resolution, the same camera used in the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 3a. Recently, a leak from a case manufacturer showed what is believed to be the final design for the Pixel 4a.

That leak showed a square camera area on the back with a single rear lens and a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the smartphone. The leak also showed that the front of the smartphone has a hole-punch selfie camera in one corner. The screen is rumored to be a 5.8-inch OLED. One nice thing that was seen in the leak is that the smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone port. Charging will be handled by a USB-C port.

NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

