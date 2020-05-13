Instagram announces new bulk comment deletion feature

Instagram has announced the fifth edition of its Community Standards Enforcement report that tracks its efforts to keep the social network safe. Along with that report, Instagram is also announcing new features that go along with its effort to fight online bullying. One of the key features is giving users the ability to manage multiple unwanted interactions at once.

Instagram wrote, "We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we've been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments." Instagram reports that early feedback has been "encouraging," noting that the feature is particularly useful to those with large followings that want to maintain a positive environment on their account.

Enabling the feature on iOS requires users to tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Users can then select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once. Tapping More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk is also available. To block or restrict accounts on Android, users press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon, and select Block or Restrict. Another new feature is giving users a way to highlight encouraging and positive interactions, called Pinned Comments. Instagram says it will soon begin testing Pinned Comments.

Users are also getting the ability to choose who can tag and mention them. Instagram says that it has seen that tags and mentions can be used to target or bully others and the new controls will allow users to manage who can tag or mention them via Instagram. Users can choose to allow everyone to mention them, only people you follow, or no one. Instagram has also been making efforts to ensure only legitimate information is shared during the coronavirus pandemic by putting a link to genuine coronavirus information front and center on people's accounts.