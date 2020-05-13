Reports indicate charging issues with iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

It's unclear at this time if the problem is on the side of third-party accessory manufacturers or if the issue is with Apple

One of the coolest accessories that Apple rolled out with the updated iPad Pro models was the iPad Magic Keyboard. That keyboard magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro with versions available for the 11-inch tablet and the 12.9-inch tablet. Another of the features of that keyboard is the ability to charge the iPad Pro through the Magic Keyboard USB-C power port.

However, some users are reporting that some USB-C power adapters and cables are unable to charge the iPad Pro through the Magic Keyboard's USB-C port. MacRumors reports that multiple iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard owners are reporting issues with pass-through charging that refuses to work with third-party cables or power adapters.

One user reported that they tried three different USB-C cables, and all resulted in a "Not Charging" message displayed next to the battery icon. In that instance, the user claims that Apple Support was trying to arrange pickup of the Magic Keyboard and would send out a replacement for what was seemingly a hardware issue. MacRumors notes that it was unable to charge the iPad Pro using the Anker PowerPort Atom and Apple's official USB-C cable.

Other users reporting being unable to use Anker power adapters and charging cables as well as cables from companies like Mophie. Strangely, many Magic Keyboard owners have no issues with pass-through charging using third-party cables. It appears to be an issue with only some adapters and cable options. At this point, it's unclear if the problem is on the accessory manufacturer side or with Apple's hardware. We've heard no reports that official Apple chargers and cables are having issues with pass-through charging. Recently we saw the trackpad of the Magic Keyboard torn down by iFixit.