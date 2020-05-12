Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,595 Reviews & Articles | 60,662 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is up to 50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti in 4K gamingflame

Tony Hawk remaster collection packs in series' best feature

Break out your deck...it's time to go darkslidin' in this new Tony Hawk remaster collection

Derek Strickland | May 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm CDT (2 mins, 13 secs time to read)

Today Activision confirmed the Tony Hawk 1 & 2 remaster bundle, which packs enhanced visuals, original tracks, skate maps, and more.

After the failure of Tony Hawk 5, Activision is going back to its roots with a fully-on remaster of the first two Tony Hawk games. The remaster bundle releases September 4, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store for $40, and comes with all the classic skaters you know and love. It also packs the series' best feature: Create-a-Park map editing. This was my favorite thing in the series and gamers will be able to create their own custom maps, share them with friends, and download other maps online.

Tony Hawk remaster collection packs in series' best feature 1 | TweakTown.com

"New to Create-A-Park this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options."

The music seems to be intact, too, but Activision's press release didn't specify if all the songs were in: The remaster will "include blockbuster songs from the original franchise," the info says. All the original skate maps have been upgraded with enhanced visuals, and developer Vicarious Visions is working alongside original Neversoft devs on the bundle. also added new challenge updates to keep you busy. Online multiplayer is in, alongside split-screen couch co-op play just like the original.

The skaters include:

  • Tony Hawk
  • Bucky Lasek
  • Steve Caballero
  • Geoff Rowley
  • Andrew Reynolds
  • Elissa Steamer
  • Chad Muska
  • Eric Koston
  • Rodney Mullen (the best one)
  • Rune Glifberg
  • Kareem Campbell
  • Jamie Thomas
  • Bob Burnquist

"Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series," said Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions.

"We're taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We're confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk's Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for."

Tony Hawk remaster collection packs in series' best feature 2 | TweakTown.com
Tony Hawk remaster collection packs in series' best feature 3 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Overwatch - Origins Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$24.69
$24.90$24.73$30.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 12:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.