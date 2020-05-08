Best Way to Convert DVD to MP4 Fast & Flawlessly - WinX DVD Ripper

Looking for a way to convert DVD to MP4? WinX DVD Ripper might be the software tool you need

As digital superiority is becoming a foregone conclusion, it's honestly rather embarrassing that we so stubbornly hold on to something so impractical, and by something, I mean physical discs. I love DVDs and have a huge collection. That said, for years, I have to settle for the inconvenience of carrying piles of DVDs around with great care. Therefore, it may not come off as much of a surprise that I can hardly contain my excitement when I come across a perfect DVD to MP4 solution to fit in the new status quo.

The tool I use - Free but Powerful

If you want to convert your DVDs, you have a few options to choose from. For example, the famous Handbrake may well rule the roost in home DVD converting. Or if you need a specialist who can handle brittle, decade-old discs from various studios, just like me, turn to WinX DVD Ripper, the free but powerful DVD video conversion program for Windows.

Reasons I choose WinX DVD Ripper to do the task

First, the DVD ripper accepts almost all the DVDs I throw to it (I'm a big movie fan, so I have a motley crowd of discs). Unlike Handbrake, which requires Libdvdcss to be installed to circumvent CSS used on DVDs, it has no problem reading DVDs with 99 titles, region DVDs, homemade DVDs, damaged & old discs, non-standard DVD, TV series, new releases, etc.

If you have poor quality video experiences, you know why I hate them. So I'm happy to see that WinX DVD Ripper has 1:1 DVD to ISO/DVD folders options. As for DVD to MP4 conversion, I know I will lose some quality in the picture, but I can't spot it at all. The resulting MP4 quality is nearly on par with the original movie, thanks to the High-Quality Engine, Deinterlacing, and adjustable HQ encoding.

While quality is important, there is almost always a tension between quality and file size. With WinX DVD Ripper, the quality vs. size tradeoff is eliminated. Its advanced compression engine and flexible settings allow you to convert a DVD/ISO image to an 80% smaller MP4 file. For example, I can convert an 8GB full DVD into a 700MB MP4 video with delicate quality.

In my experience, converting a movie to MP4 will either go quickly or slowly, depending on the hardware. For example, on my fastest new Mac Pro, Handbrake takes about 20 minutes to convert a 2-hour movie. However, on an older iMac G5, the Handbrake DVD to MP4 task takes about 6-10 hours. The same goes for WinX DVD Ripper but at a much faster level. On an advanced computer, it can convert a DVD to MP4 within 5 minutes only. Its Level-3 Hardware Acceleration and multiple core tech ensure a 47x real-time faster process even on a regular computer.

At last, it covers all the formats I may need beyond MP4, incl. HEVC, MPEG, WMV, MOV, AVI, etc. If I don't want to bother, the ready profiles for iPhone, iPad, Android, Xbox, PSP, other modern devices help a lot. I also enjoy the bonus features to let me cut, merge, crop, add subtitles, and adjust parameters.

The free WinX DVD Ripper could fulfill most requirements in DVD video conversion. But if you are looking for a better one with more features, faster speed, better video quality, etc., go check its advanced version. You can make the comparison and grab the special offer to upgrade to the advanced version.

How to Convert DVD to MP4 with WinX DVD Ripper