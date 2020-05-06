Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here

Intel's new CPUs launch on May 20, but unboxing NDAs are now up and we get our first look

Anthony Garreffa | May 6, 2020 at 10:21 pm CDT (0 mins, 43 secs time to read)

Intel will officially launch its new 10th Gen Core CPUs on May 20 with reviews around the world (including ours here at TweakTown) -- but between now and then let's enjoy some beautiful review kit photos.

Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 05 | TweakTown.com

Some review outlets have published their unboxing articles, including the Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-S review kit that packs two new processors inside: the Core i9-10900K and Core i5-10600K. The full reviews of these processors, and all Z490-based motherboards lifts on May 20.

Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 01 | TweakTown.comCheck out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 02 | TweakTown.com
Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 03 | TweakTown.comCheck out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 04 | TweakTown.com

The packaging is really nice -- but "gaming happens with Intel". Really, Intel? Gaming happens anywhere I'm gaming, not just with Intel -- could you not have thought of something so out of touch?

Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 06 | TweakTown.comCheck out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 07 | TweakTown.com
Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 08 | TweakTown.comCheck out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 09 | TweakTown.com
Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here 10 | TweakTown.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

