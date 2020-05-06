Check out Intel's fancy new 10th Gen CPU review kit right here

Intel's new CPUs launch on May 20, but unboxing NDAs are now up and we get our first look

Intel will officially launch its new 10th Gen Core CPUs on May 20 with reviews around the world (including ours here at TweakTown) -- but between now and then let's enjoy some beautiful review kit photos.

Some review outlets have published their unboxing articles, including the Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-S review kit that packs two new processors inside: the Core i9-10900K and Core i5-10600K. The full reviews of these processors, and all Z490-based motherboards lifts on May 20.

The packaging is really nice -- but "gaming happens with Intel". Really, Intel? Gaming happens anywhere I'm gaming, not just with Intel -- could you not have thought of something so out of touch?