Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,589 Reviews & Articles | 60,546 News Posts

Facebook removes Qanon pages, Where We Go One, FB Doesn't Go All

Facebook moves into the dark, and away from the light during the Great Awakening

Anthony Garreffa | May 6, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (1 min, 7 secs time to read)

If you're into conspiracy theories or anything in the realm of Qanon then you will have already noticed that Q and Qanon content across the internet has been slowly clamped down on. The latest is Facebook.

Facebook removes Qanon pages, Where We Go One, FB Doesn't Go All 08 | TweakTown.com

The largest social networking site in the world has removed accounted associated with Qanon, with Facebook explaining: "Our investigation linked this activity to individuals associated with the QAnon network known to spread fringe conspiracy theories. We found this activity as part of our internal investigations into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior ahead of the 2020 election in the US".

Facebook has said that it has removed "5 Pages, 20 Facebook accounts, and 6 Groups that originated in the US and focused domestically".

But things get strange -- as Facebook didn't remove the accounts because of their Q-focused content, instead they removed them because they had "inauthentic behavior". What exactly is "inauthentic behavior" you ask? Facebook defines it as "fake engagement, spam and artificial amplification".

Well, going by those rules it'll be interesting to see if Facebook uses those same powers to apply the same rules to any page, group, or person that has "inauthentic behavior".

Buy at Amazon

QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2020 at 8:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.