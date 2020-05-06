Facebook removes Qanon pages, Where We Go One, FB Doesn't Go All

Facebook moves into the dark, and away from the light during the Great Awakening

If you're into conspiracy theories or anything in the realm of Qanon then you will have already noticed that Q and Qanon content across the internet has been slowly clamped down on. The latest is Facebook.

The largest social networking site in the world has removed accounted associated with Qanon, with Facebook explaining: "Our investigation linked this activity to individuals associated with the QAnon network known to spread fringe conspiracy theories. We found this activity as part of our internal investigations into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior ahead of the 2020 election in the US".

Facebook has said that it has removed "5 Pages, 20 Facebook accounts, and 6 Groups that originated in the US and focused domestically".

But things get strange -- as Facebook didn't remove the accounts because of their Q-focused content, instead they removed them because they had "inauthentic behavior". What exactly is "inauthentic behavior" you ask? Facebook defines it as "fake engagement, spam and artificial amplification".

Well, going by those rules it'll be interesting to see if Facebook uses those same powers to apply the same rules to any page, group, or person that has "inauthentic behavior".