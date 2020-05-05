Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Nest account users are now required to use two-factor authentication

With the new security feature activated, hackers won't be able to access user accounts even if they have the username and password

Shane McGlaun | May 5, 2020 at 04:01 pm CDT (1 min, 40 secs time to read)

Google announced earlier this year that once spring came around, it would require all Nest account users who weren't enrolled in two-factor authentication or had not migrated to a Google account to take an extra step to verify their identity via email. Nest is trying to take steps to make its network more secure and safer for users. Any nefarious user who gained access to a Nest account could have access to video feeds directly from within the owner's home from cameras and other security products.

Google has announced on the official Nest Help page that beginning this month, Nest will be adding a new account security feature. With the new feature in effect, when a new login is initiated, users will receive an email from [email protected] that contains a six-digit verification code. That six-digit verification code must be entered to log into an account successfully.

Google says that the code verifies that it is the account owner attempting to access the account, and there will be no logins without that code. Adding the new feature helps to keep users' accounts safe from hackers, even if the hackers have the username and password. Nest says there are additional security steps that users can take advantage of to make their accounts safer.

The additional steps include enabling two-factor authentication in the nest app using your phone number. Users can also ensure they have a strong and unique password. Migrating to a Google Account is recommended "if it's right for you," according to Google. Nest users will receive an email when the feature has launched. Many companies are turning to two-factor authentication to secure customer accounts. Nest isn't alone in pushing two-factor authentication. Nintendo recently saw account credit card fraud spike in Japan and told users to enable two-factor authentication to protect their info.

