Microsoft says over 4 trillion minutes are spent on Windows 10 monthly

Microsoft has published a blog post that talks about some details of the Windows 10 operating system. One of the more interesting factoids Microsoft is offering up is that customers are using Windows PCs to stay productive, connected, and learned during the coronavirus pandemic around the world significantly more than before the pandemic. The software giant says that over 4 trillion minutes are being spent on Windows 10 devices each month.

Four trillion minutes is a 75% increase year-over-year. Microsoft also talked about what it's doing to help Windows 10 users in the future. One of the most significant changes to Windows 10 will be the May 2020 update that will land as a free upgrade this month. Microsoft's May 2020 update will make things easier and faster for customers. It will bring more streamlined Bluetooth pairing, among other things. The update will also bring improved tablet experience for two-in-one laptop users when the keyboard is detached.

Microsoft says that this holiday and in the holiday season of 2021, it intends to accelerate innovation in Windows 10 to ensure that Windows devices are the best way to work, learn, and play. The software giant is shifting priorities for Windows, saying that the world is a different place than it was last October when it announced its vision for dual-screen Windows devices. Originally Windows 10X was meant for dual-screen devices, which have now been delayed.

With the delay of Microsoft dual-screen devices, Windows 10X will first land on single screen notebooks allowing users to "leverage the power of the cloud" for work, learning, and playing in new ways. Microsoft says that while the single screen Windows 10X devices will land first, it will continue to "look for the right moment" with its OEM partners to bring the dual-screen devices to market. Not long ago we talked about two security flaws in Windows 10.