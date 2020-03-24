Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,533 Reviews & Articles | 59,889 News Posts

Windows has two security flaws that could give attackers remote access

Microsoft has warned Windows users of two critical operating system flaws that can open PC's up to attacks

Jak Connor | Mar 24, 2020 at 12:32 am CDT (1 min, 8 secs reading time)

Microsoft has announced that Windows currently has two critical security flaws that could open PC's up to being remote-controlled by attackers.

Windows has two security flaws that could give attackers remote access 01 | TweakTown.com

The news was announced on Microsoft's website under their 'security advisory' section. The post explains that these two critical vulnerabilities are at the moment only being used in "limited targeted attacks", and that these vulnerabilities could be present across all supported Windows operating systems. So, where are the vulnerabilities located? According to the announcement, the flaws are in the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library.

Windows Adobe Type Manager Library gives applications access to control and manage fonts for Adobe Systems. The security advisory post says that hackers could get targets to open documents that contain files that are malicious. The exploit could occur when Adobe Type Manager Library incorrectly "handles a specially-crafted multi-master font - Adobe Type 1 PostScript format," which could then result in the users' PC being hijacked remotely.

Microsoft states that they are very aware of the current exploits and will be providing Windows users with a patch on April 14th. If you are after anymore details on these exploits, check out Microsoft's official post here.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, thehackernews.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.