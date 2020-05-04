New Jedi: Fallen Order update lets you make custom sandbox levels

Hello there! Today's Star Wars Day, and Respawn just released a free content update for Jedi: Fallen Order that lets you set up your own horde mode battles on-the-fly.

The new Jedi: Fallen Order update is pretty ambitious. It centers around the Jedi power fantasy combat Respawn baked into the game--it's easy to use but hard to master--and basically lets you test your ultimate lightsaber skills. In Combat Challenges, players can jump into quick offline matchmaking-style arena battles against a set number of foes. It's basically a survival horde mode where you try to complete objectives like no healing or not taking damage and, of course, destroy everyone in your path.

The second mode, the Battle Grid, basically lets you create and plot out your own battles. It's like Fight Club, only in Star Wars. You can pick what enemies you want to fight, where you want to fight them, and lay out a progression scheme point system. Respawn is basically letting you make your own game here, and the grids can even be saved for later use. It's a great way to keep engagement flowing in a singleplayer-only game.

The new modes can be found in the new Meditation Training section of the game, but you have to beat the game first to unlock it.

Speaking of beating the game, the new update also adds NewGame+ to the mix, letting players replay and jump back into the game for some Uncharted-style action-adventure. Everything you unlock--abilities, gear, cosmetics, etc--all carry over to the new save.

Cal also gets access to a new Dark Side Inquisitor outfit, complete with a red lightsaber...

The update is now live on all platforms so be sure to check it out. Here's more info on the new combat modes straight from Respawn: