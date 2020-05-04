HP Omen 27i gaming monitor debuts rocking 2560 x 1440 resolution

Gamers will like the new display that HP has launched for its resolution and features

HP has debuted a new gaming monitor that is called the Omen 27i Gaming Monitor. It uses a Nano IPS panel that gives a color gamut of DCI-P3 98%. The high color gamut means that the display will provide deeper hues and more accurate colors with a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB. HP says that "largely nullifies color degradation from shallower angles."

The native resolution for the display is quad HD, meaning 2560x1440, and it has 350 nits brightness. Other features include NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility that eliminates issues with display stutter, input lag, and screen tears. HP also bakes in support for AMD FreeSync technology for AMD graphics cards. The refresh rate is 165 Hz, and the screen has 1 ms response time with overdrive. Viewing angles are 178-degrees horizontal and vertical

The screen measures 27-inches diagonally with dual pillar height. The stand is adjustable, and it has four easy access tilted ports. On the rear of the display is an immersive diamond panel lighting solution that is controlled via the OMEN Command Center. That solution helps reduce eye fatigue by matching an adjustable ambient light to the color of what's on the computer screen.

The Command Center also has an aim assist feature that creates a custom shape and colored reticle. The contrast ratio is 10M:1 dynamic with 1000:1 typical. Inputs include one HDMI port and one DisplayPort along with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. A headphone jack is built-in as well. The monitor is available starting today via Best Buy priced at $499.99. Philips was talking up its new UltraWide displays aiming at next-gen console use.