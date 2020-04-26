Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Philips teases new UltraWide monitors, ready for next-gen consoles

So I guess Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will have full support for UltraWide monitors

Apr 26, 2020

We know that the next-gen consoles will handle 60FPS with ease, as well as finally delivering console gamers native resolutions like 4K (but with fluid 60FPS frame rates) -- but what about 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide support?

Philips teases new UltraWide monitors, ready for next-gen consoles 02 | TweakTown.com

It seems they will have these features, as Philips have just unveiled their new 345M1CR Momentum, a new 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor made not for PCs... but for consoles. The new monitor supports up to 3440 x 1440 at 144Hz, with a 4ms response (1ms with Philips' motion blur reduction mode).

Philips is asking gamers to buy their new monitor, so that they can "take your console gaming experience to a new level".

The monitor has support for HDR, as well as Philips Flicker-Free technology, so you can be gaming all night long and not have to worry about your eyesight so much. There are 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 x DisplayPort ports, so you have plenty of connectivity when you mix that with a USB hub that packs a single USB-B port that converts to 4 x USB 3.2 ports, with one of them supporting fast-charging tech.

