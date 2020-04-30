Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X launch game

Ubisoft's new Norse-themed Assassin's Creed will launch holiday 2020 alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Derek Strickland | Apr 30, 2020 at 11:00 am CDT (1 min, 42 secs time to read)

Ubisoft confirmed what we already predicted: The big new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed will be a next-gen launch game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020.

Today Ubisoft revealed the official cinematic story trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, confirming a ton of details like launch timing and what we should expect. Valhalla should look and play insanely well to say the least. This is Ubisoft's premiere next-gen console launch game so we should expect insane dazzling visuals in native 4K with HDR, insane lighting effects with raytracing, high FPS thanks to Zen 2 CPU power and VRS, and ultra-fast loading times with next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Ubisoft also confirmed the game will be singleplayer (but with live services, similar to Odyssey and Origins), and a nifty build-your-own-settlement feature that allows you to slowly create a village over time. There's also dual-wielding, connections to Norse mythology (you see Odin throughout the game), the return of the hidden blade, and your bird companion is a raven. Players can go on raids to gather resources for their own settlements, and can foster new relationships with their clans--there's some sim management here, but Ubisoft says it'll be dynamic, evolving, and organic the overall third-person action feel. RPG aspects like randomized armor and weapons are included, too.

As far as timing, Valhalla takes place in 9th Century England, or during the 800s in the Dark Ages period. The game is set during Alfred The Great's rule of Wessex during the initial Viking invasions that started in 865. Ubisoft specifically mentions that Alfred is pushing back against invaders and is among the last of the seven Anglo-Saxon kingdoms that haven't been conquered yet. This pinpoints the game's timing in the 870's and it's likely we'll see the Battle of Edington take place.

Ubisoft also confirmed Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will support Smart Delivery on Xbox One X, so gamers won't have to re-buy a next-gen copy of the game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

