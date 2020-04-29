Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
RuneScape developer Jagex bought for half a billion dollars

The developer behind RuneScape has been purchased by a US-based company for $530 million

Jak Connor | Apr 29, 2020 at 02:31 am CDT (0 mins, 50 secs time to read)

The sale of RuneScape developer Jagex has been rumored for quite some time now, and now it's finally happened.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Jagex, the developer of the popular MMO RuneScape, has been officially acquired by a US-based global management firm, Macarthur Fortune Holding. Jagex was previously owned by Shanghai Hongtou Network Technology, a subsidiary company of Shanghai Fukong. Macarthur Fortune Holding has now purchased Jagex through one of its funds called Platinum Fortune.

Macarthur plans on investing in the future of Jagex by implementing marketing strategies that will hopefully continue the slow growth of its MMOs. Macarthur plans on increasing the player base of Jagex's MMO's, and will also be keeping Jagex's management team at its Cambridge headquarters the same. If you are interested in checking out RuneScape, head on over to the Old School RuneScape website here.

NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

