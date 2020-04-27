Here's what a next-gen Skyrim would look like

Over 200 mods were used to remaster Skyrim with next-gen visuals

What would Skyrim look like as a next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game? Something like this.

Modding is absolutely incredible. Nothing extends the lifetime of a game more than mods (they will even fix your game after launch). Case in point: 9 years on, Skyrim is looking better than ever thanks to amazing user-created content. YouTuber Toxic Gaming put together a tantalizing glimpse at what Skyrim could look like on next-gen platforms like PS5 and Xbox SX, but of course the game is already next-gen on PC.

With a laundry list of over 200 mods, Skyrim Legendary Edition is transformed into something both familiar and completely unique. The textures are immaculate, complete with shield reflections and high-res 4K upgrades of ships, castles, armors--you name it. The world feels more enchanting and has that mystical Oblivion look, but with massive improvements like incredible ambient weather effects, lighting overhauls, beautiful water reflections, and realistic fog. And all of this is without ray tracing, so imagine that extra layer of depth on next-gen systems.

The result is an eye-boggling re-imagining of the classic RPG. No stone's been unturned here. Interesting side note: This is for the Legendary Edition of Skyrim, not the newer Special Edition, so keep that in mind.

The mod list is pretty damn comprehensive, though, so be forewarned. We counted 208 mods used in the video so be prepared to spend some time fiddling and tweaking...but it might be worth it for this kind of experience.

Here's a list of the mods used in the video, and you can find download links here.

BUG FIX AND ESSENSIAL MODS:

001. Unofficial Skyrim Legendary Edition Patch : DOWNLOAD

002. PapyrusUtil - Scripting Utility Functions : DOWNLOAD

003. JContainers : DOWNLOAD

004. Papyrus Extender v1.4 : DOWNLOAD

005. Crash Fixes v12 : DOWNLOAD

006. Bug Fixes v2 Beta 2 : DOWNLOAD

007. Cobb Bug Fixes : DOWNLOAD

008. Modern Brawl Bug Fix : DOWNLOAD

009. Skyrim Supplemental Patch : DOWNLOAD

010. Fix Lip Sync : DOWNLOAD

011. UIExtensions : DOWNLOAD

012. HDT Physics Extensions : DOWNLOAD

013. Smp-pe path : DOWNLOAD

014. AddItemMenuLE : DOWNLOAD

USER INTERFACE MODS:

014. SkyUI : DOWNLOAD

015. Colored And Animated Celtic Icons For SkyUI : DOWNLOAD

016. ElSopa - Colored SkyUI Active Effect Icons : DOWNLOAD

017. Immersive HUD - iHUD : DOWNLOAD

018. Sky HUD : DOWNLOAD

019. A Matter of Time - A HUD clock widget : DOWNLOAD

020. Wider MCM Menu for SkyUI : DOWNLOAD

021. Quick Loot : DOWNLOAD

022. DisplayEnemyLevel : DOWNLOAD

023. Better Dialogue Controls : DOWNLOAD

024. Better MessageBox Controls : DOWNLOAD

025. Extended UI : DOWNLOAD

026. Floating Damage : DOWNLOAD

TEXTURE MODS:

027. Optimized Vanilla Textures : DOWNLOAD

028. Static Mesh Improvement Mod : DOWNLOAD

027. Skyrim particle patch for ENB : DOWNLOAD

028. Skyrim Subsurface Scattering Patch for ENB : DOWNLOAD

029. DynDOLOD Resources : DOWNLOAD

030. Skyrim Ice Shader Fix : DOWNLOAD

031. Enhanced Lights and FX : DOWNLOAD

032a. Enhanced Textures Detail (UV-tweaks) : DOWNLOAD

032b. 4K Parallax Skyrim All in One : DOWNLOAD

033. Majestic Mountains with LOD : DOWNLOAD

034. Real Roads for Skyrim : DOWNLOAD

035. RUSTIC CLOTHING - COMPLETE - 2K : DOWNLOAD

036. aMidianBorn Book of Silence ALL : DOWNLOAD

037. RUSTIC CLUTTER COLLECTION - 2K : DOWNLOAD

038. RUSTIC COOKING STATION 2K : DOWNLOAD

039. RUSTIC EAST EMPIRE COMPANY SIGNAGE - Light Version : DOWNLOAD

040. RUSTIC ELDERSCROLL - 2K : DOWNLOAD

041. RUSTIC MONUMENTS AND TOMBSTONES : DOWNLOAD

042. RUSTIC OVEN - Hearthfires - SparrowDome Edition - 2K : DOWNLOAD

043. RUSTIC NORDIC MURALS 2K : DOWNLOAD

044. RUSTIC SOULGEMS 1K - SORTED : DOWNLOAD

045. Soulgem Stand Redone - 2K : DOWNLOAD

046. RUSTIC FURNITURE - 2K : DOWNLOAD

047. RUSTIC WORD WALLS 2K : DOWNLOAD

048. Rudy HQ - More Lights for ENB - Torchbugs and Moths : DOWNLOAD

049. Rudy HQ - More Lights for ENB - Deathbells and Nirnroots : DOWNLOAD

050. Rudy HQ - More Lights for ENB - Bthardamz : DOWNLOAD

051. Rudy HQ - More Lights for ENB - Soulgems with Rustic Soulgem Patch : DOWNLOAD

052. Rudy HQ - More Lights for ENB - Chaurus Eggs and Sacs : DOWNLOAD

053. Frankly HD Dawnguard Armor and Weapons : DOWNLOAD

054. HD Skeleton Key : DOWNLOAD

055. HD Dragonborn Skull : DOWNLOAD

057. HD Saerek Skull : DOWNLOAD

058. Troll skull 4Khd : DOWNLOAD

059. HD Dark Elf Urns 2k : DOWNLOAD

060. Epic Gate of Whiterun 4K : DOWNLOAD

061. Glorious Solitude Door 4K : DOWNLOAD

062. Glorious Solitude Door Replacer 4K : DOWNLOAD

063. Magnificent Riften Mistveil Keep Door 4K : DOWNLOAD

064. Marvelous Windhelm Gate 4K : DOWNLOAD

065. CC's HQ Mines Redone : DOWNLOAD

066. Gecko's Dwarven Ruins Textures : DOWNLOAD

067. Rudy HQ - Hay : DOWNLOAD

068. PELTAPALOOZA - FULL : DOWNLOAD

069. Storm Atronach - Creature Retex : DOWNLOAD

070. Retexture for Earth Atronach and Elemental Destruction Magic : DOWNLOAD

071. Seeker and Lurker - Creature Retex : DOWNLOAD

072. OIL v2 x2048 : DOWNLOAD

073. Windhelm GQ Flags 4K : DOWNLOAD

074. Windhelm Enhanced Metalwork 2k : DOWNLOAD

075. Windhelm Enhanced 500 Wall 8K : DOWNLOAD

076a. Embers HD : DOWNLOAD

076b. Ultimate HD Fire Effects : DOWNLOAD

077. Enhanced Blood Textures : DOWNLOAD

CREATURES AND ANIMALS:

078. Even Better Ice Wraiths - Completely Redone : DOWNLOAD

079. Bellyaches Animal and Creature Pack : DOWNLOAD

080. skyBirds - Airborne Perching Birds : DOWNLOAD

081. SkyTEST - Realistic Animals and Predators : DOWNLOAD

082. Old gods of the hunt : DOWNLOAD

083. Sea of Spirits : DOWNLOAD

084. Wispmother : DOWNLOAD

085. Hagraven : DOWNLOAD

086. Troll : DOWNLOAD

ENVIRONMENT AND WATER:

087. Enhanced Landscapes : DOWNLOAD

088. Enhanced Vanilla Trees : DOWNLOAD

089. Enhanced Vanilla Trees 3d Billboard : DOWNLOAD

090. A lush aspen taller version : DOWNLOAD

091. Aspen bark texture : DOWNLOAD

092. Green Aspen leaves texture : DOWNLOAD

093. Green aspen Billboard : DOWNLOAD

094. Unique Flowers and Plants 1.3 : DOWNLOAD

095. Unique Grasses and Groundcovers : DOWNLOAD

096. Unique Grasses and Groundcovers clipping fixer : DOWNLOAD

097. Northern Grass : DOWNLOAD

098. Skyrim Landscape Overhaul - Stone Walls : DOWNLOAD

099. HD Photorealistic Ivy : DOWNLOAD

100. Ruins Clutter Improved : DOWNLOAD

101. Dust Effects v2.0 : DOWNLOAD

102. Realistic Water Two : DOWNLOAD

103. Realistic Water Two - ENB Textures : DOWNLOAD

104. Watercolor for ENB and Realistic Water Two : DOWNLOAD

105. JKs Cities - Lite and SuperLite : DOWNLOAD

106. Snowy AF Windhelm : DOWNLOAD

107. Beautiful Whiterun : DOWNLOAD

108. Visible Windows : DOWNLOAD

109. Lanterns Of Skyrim - all-in-one : DOWNLOAD

110. Skyrim Is Windy : DOWNLOAD

111. Blowing in the Wind : DOWNLOAD

112. Joy of Ships : DOWNLOAD

BODY,FACE,HAIR,RACE AND NPC:

113. RaceMenu : DOWNLOAD

114. Caliente's Beautiful Bodies Edition : DOWNLOAD

115. Bijin Skin CBBE 4K based : DOWNLOAD

116. Sporty CBBE - Athletic muscle map : DOWNLOAD

117. SkySight Skins - Ultra HD Male Textures and Real Feet Meshes : DOWNLOAD

118. BodySlide and Outfit Studio : DOWNLOAD

119. Nord Tattoo For Racemenu : DOWNLOAD

120a. The Eyes Of Beauty : DOWNLOAD

120b. MikanEyes : DOWNLOAD

121. Makeup by Kai - Layerable Hi-res Makeup : DOWNLOAD

122. Hvergelmir's Aesthetics - Brows : DOWNLOAD

123. Skin Feature Overlays- 2K : DOWNLOAD

124. Freckle Mania 2 Combo 2K : DOWNLOAD

125. KS Hairdos Renewal : DOWNLOAD

126. Yundao hdt hair : DOWNLOAD

127. Male Npc Overhaul : DOWNLOAD

128. SC - Men Faces : DOWNLOAD

129. Stoja's Warpaints : DOWNLOAD

130. Ethereal Elven Overhaul : DOWNLOAD

131. The Ordinary Women : DOWNLOAD

132. Bijin Warmaidens : DOWNLOAD

133. Bijin Wives : DOWNLOAD

134. Bijin NPCs : DOWNLOAD

135. Pandorable's NPCs - Dawnguard : DOWNLOAD

136. Seranaholic : DOWNLOAD

137. Valerica : DOWNLOAD

138a. RS Children Overhaul : DOWNLOAD

138b. Random Emotions : DOWNLOAD

WEATHER AND OTHERS:

139. Climates Of Tamriel-V : DOWNLOAD

140. Vivid Clouds and Fogs : DOWNLOAD

141. Morning Fogs Refined : DOWNLOAD

142. Wonders of Weather : DOWNLOAD

143. LEAVES : DOWNLOAD

144. Real Skyrim Snowflakes - Vivid Snow : DOWNLOAD

SOUNDS OVERHAUL:

145. Audio Overhaul for Skyrim 2 : DOWNLOAD

146. Sounds of Skyrim Complete LE : DOWNLOAD

ANIMATION AND GAMEPLAY:

147. FNIS Behavior : DOWNLOAD

148. No Spinning Death Animation : DOWNLOAD

149. XP32 Maximum Skeleton Extended : DOWNLOAD

150. Belt-Fastened Quivers : DOWNLOAD

151. 360 Walk and Run Plus : DOWNLOAD

152. Pretty Combat Animations : DOWNLOAD

153. Female running and walking animation : DOWNLOAD

154. Idle Animation : DOWNLOAD

155. Finally First Person Magic Animation : DOWNLOAD

156. Equipping Overhaul : DOWNLOAD

157. Locational Damage : DOWNLOAD

158. Cinematic Dragon Soul Absorbtion : DOWNLOAD

159. Lock-On : DOWNLOAD

160. Mortal Enemies : DOWNLOAD

161. Realistic AI Detection 2 - Lite : DOWNLOAD

162. Ultimate Combat : DOWNLOAD

163. TK Dodge : DOWNLOAD

164. TK Hitstop : DOWNLOAD

165. Critical Hit : DOWNLOAD

166. Dual Wield : DOWNLOAD

167. Kick Bash : DOWNLOAD

168. YY Anim Replacer - Zweihander : DOWNLOAD

169. Auto Unequip Ammo : DOWNLOAD

170. VioLens - A Killmove Mod : DOWNLOAD

171. Animated Armoury - Scripted Leveled List Version : DOWNLOAD

172. Wet and Cold : DOWNLOAD

173. Encounter Zones Unlocked : DOWNLOAD

174. Bells of Skyrim : DOWNLOAD

175. Immersive World Encounters : DOWNLOAD

178. Facelight Plus : DOWNLOAD

179. Footprints v1 00 - Legendary : DOWNLOAD

180. Locational Damage (SKSE Plugin) : DOWNLOAD

181. Face to face conversation : DOWNLOAD

182. Environment Maps (Iron) : DOWNLOAD

183. HD Cubemaps Pack : DOWNLOAD

184. Alternate Start - Live Another Life : DOWNLOAD

BONUS MODS:

185. Auriel's Shield HD : DOWNLOAD

186. Auriel's Bow HD : DOWNLOAD

187. Burned Corspe : DOWNLOAD

188. Ancient Nord Pickaxe Replacer - 2K : DOWNLOAD

189. Riften Mural : DOWNLOAD

190. RUSTIC ALCHEMY and ENCHANTING TABLES 2K : DOWNLOAD

191. EnchantingCandlesImproved LeanWolf : DOWNLOAD

192. Glorious Dummies : DOWNLOAD

193. 2K Dark Brotherhood tenants : DOWNLOAD

194. 2k GleamBlossom and glowing groun plants : DOWNLOAD

195. 2k Frost mirriam and Elves Ears : DOWNLOAD

196. 2K Imperial Tents Retexture : DOWNLOAD

197. A Quality World Map and Solstheim Map - With Roads : DOWNLOAD

198. Nightingale circle HD : DOWNLOAD

199. Awesome Coinbags : DOWNLOAD

200. Torches Cast Shadows : DOWNLOAD

201. LeanWolf's Better-Shaped Weapons : DOWNLOAD

202. Bellyache HD Dragon Replacer Final : DOWNLOAD

203. Immersive Dragons : DOWNLOAD

204. HD Serpentine Dragon and Mesh Fix : DOWNLOAD

ARMOUR MODS:

205. BDO Armour pack : DOWNLOAD

206. Bloodborne Pack by Team TAL [HDT Cloth] : DOWNLOAD

DARK SOULS COMBAT GUIDE: