Here's what a next-gen Skyrim would look like
Over 200 mods were used to remaster Skyrim with next-gen visuals
What would Skyrim look like as a next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game? Something like this.
Modding is absolutely incredible. Nothing extends the lifetime of a game more than mods (they will even fix your game after launch). Case in point: 9 years on, Skyrim is looking better than ever thanks to amazing user-created content. YouTuber Toxic Gaming put together a tantalizing glimpse at what Skyrim could look like on next-gen platforms like PS5 and Xbox SX, but of course the game is already next-gen on PC.
With a laundry list of over 200 mods, Skyrim Legendary Edition is transformed into something both familiar and completely unique. The textures are immaculate, complete with shield reflections and high-res 4K upgrades of ships, castles, armors--you name it. The world feels more enchanting and has that mystical Oblivion look, but with massive improvements like incredible ambient weather effects, lighting overhauls, beautiful water reflections, and realistic fog. And all of this is without ray tracing, so imagine that extra layer of depth on next-gen systems.
The result is an eye-boggling re-imagining of the classic RPG. No stone's been unturned here. Interesting side note: This is for the Legendary Edition of Skyrim, not the newer Special Edition, so keep that in mind.
The mod list is pretty damn comprehensive, though, so be forewarned. We counted 208 mods used in the video so be prepared to spend some time fiddling and tweaking...but it might be worth it for this kind of experience.
Here's a list of the mods used in the video, and you can find download links here.
