DJI Mavic Air 2 PR images leak ahead of official unveiling

A lot of people out there enjoy filming from the air using drones, such as the line made by DJI. The company is gearing up to launch a new drone that has been leaked several times, called the DJI Mavic Air 2. The latest leak shows appear to be images of the device from the official press release, which is expected today.

The leaked images show the drone from multiple angles and give us a good look at the controller as well. The images give us a good look at the camera mounted up front on a gimbal and the folding design that makes it more compact to transport. The controller is interesting with the sliding section designed to hold the smartphone allowing the pilot to view the camera feed in real-time.

Another interesting feature of the drone are hints that it will have an advanced ActiveTrack feature. The camera is tipped using Sony IMX586 sensor that allows it to capture 4K images and video. The smartphone holder built into the controller is an alternative to the screen integrated into some past devices.

Presumably, that sliding smartphone holder was big enough to handle even the largest of today's smartphones, but that remains to be seen. The official unveil is expected later today. Other details we know include that it has enough power to stay in the air for 34 minutes. Past rumors have suggested a range of several miles from the pilot. Pricing is a mystery at this time, but will likely be around the $599 price of the current Mavic Air. DJI unveiled its DIY programming and robotics learning kit late last year.