United Nations: coronavirus could cause famine of biblical proportions

If you thought it was bad with COVID-19 now, it could get much worse -- with the chief of the United Nations food relief agency warning that the world is facing widespread famine of "biblical proportions" over coronavirus.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme warns that over 30 countries in the developing world could be plunged into widespread famine -- with 10 of those countries already there, and 1 million people on the edge of starvation.

Beasley explained: "We are not talking about people going to bed hungry. We are talking about extreme conditions, emergency status - people literally marching to the brink of starvation. If we don't get food to people, people will die".

On Tuesday, he spoke with the UN security council where he warned world leaders that they need to act quick. Beasley pushed them for $2 billion in aid that has been pledged, so that the UN can use that on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. He said that another $350 million is required to establish a logistics network to get things like food and medical supplies, to where it's required.

COVID-19 has "taken us to uncharted territory" says Beasley, who added: "Now, my goodness, this is a perfect storm. We are looking at widespread famines of biblical proportions".

But money will solve these issues says Beasley, adding: "If we get money, and we keep the supply chains open, we can avoid famine. We can stop this if we act now".

If that money train stops, people will die adds Beasley -- where he said: "Our grave concern is that we could begin to put Covid-19 behind us [in developed countries] in three or four months, and then the money runs out. And if the money runs out people will die".