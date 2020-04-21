NVIDIA delays billing GeForce Now Founders users until June

Good Guy NVIDIA is stepping in for gamers amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, emailing GeForce Now Founders gamers that they will not be billing them until June.

The company could be doing this as a one-two punch, as it looks good-as-gold (or should that be good-as-green) with gamers by not charging GeForce Now Founders subscribers. But the service has been bleeding out game publishers for a while now (GeForce Now lost Microsoft/Xbox games and Warner Bros. games just yesterday), so this move could be seen as a nice gesture as a distraction.

NVIDIA explains: "As you can imagine, we're experiencing a substantial increase in the number of GeForce NOW players and their amount of playtime. While the service continues to grow, we have decided to take this opportunity to show our early Founders members our appreciation, and will not begin billing until June 2020. Your first charge date has been extended. Please check account.nvidia.com for more information. Stay safe and happy gaming".