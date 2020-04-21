Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,573 Reviews & Articles | 60,258 News Posts

NVIDIA delays billing GeForce Now Founders users until June

NVIDIA emails GeForce Now Founders gamers, says because of COVID-19 they won't bill you until June

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 21, 2020 at 11:40 pm CDT (1 min, 8 secs time to read)

Good Guy NVIDIA is stepping in for gamers amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, emailing GeForce Now Founders gamers that they will not be billing them until June.

NVIDIA delays billing GeForce Now Founders users until June 03 | TweakTown.com

The company could be doing this as a one-two punch, as it looks good-as-gold (or should that be good-as-green) with gamers by not charging GeForce Now Founders subscribers. But the service has been bleeding out game publishers for a while now (GeForce Now lost Microsoft/Xbox games and Warner Bros. games just yesterday), so this move could be seen as a nice gesture as a distraction.

NVIDIA explains: "As you can imagine, we're experiencing a substantial increase in the number of GeForce NOW players and their amount of playtime. While the service continues to grow, we have decided to take this opportunity to show our early Founders members our appreciation, and will not begin billing until June 2020. Your first charge date has been extended. Please check account.nvidia.com for more information. Stay safe and happy gaming".

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Black Gaming

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$729.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2020 at 11:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.