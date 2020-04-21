Don't fart if you have coronavirus, you might be spreading it

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Apr 21, 2020

So, if you've got coronavirus -- I have some advice for you: don't fart. Especially if you're not wearing pants.

Australian doctors have discussed whether people with COVID-19 can spread it by farting, with the discussion happening during the Friday episode of ABC podcast 'Coronacast'.

Dr. Norman Swan is the producer and host of the Coronacast podcast, and told his listeners "No bare-bottom farting", with an amused tone. Swan said that "Luckily, we wear a mask, which covers our farts all the time" and by masks for our butts, he means your jeans, pants, shorts, dresses, and probably most important of all -- your underwear.

Dr. Swan added: "I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that ... you don't fart close to other people, and that you don't fart with your bottom bare".

It wasn't just Dr. Swan either, with Australian emergency physician Dr. Andy Tagg also tagging into the fart-out-coronavirus theory, where he asked on Twitter: "So, can the bottom-based emissions of someone with coronavirus be silent and deadly?"

Dr. Tagg questioned whether the act of farting is "aerosol-generating procedure", making farting sound like we're dropping nuclear bombs of disease. But it's not that out of the question, as a recent study said that a post-flush toilet plume could actually be something we should be worried about as coronavirus spreads through "aerosolized feces". Righty-o.

