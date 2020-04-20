NVIDIA to provide RAISES, promises no job losses during coronavirus

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has explained in a letter to all staff that there will be no job losses at any level of the company during the COVID-19 outbreak, and instead will be getting raises to staff faster than before.

There are 13,775 employees that work for NVIDIA, so there would be a lot of happy people and families in Team Green now -- especially in the wake of millions of job losses and the further fear of industry-wide job losses in the near future. NVIDIA is doing some great work here for its staff.

In the letter, Huang writes: "Immediately I received questions about whether we are also planning a layoff. NO - precisely the opposite. We are accelerating your raise to put some extra money in your hands. We can put tens of millions of more dollars in the hands of our families in the coming months".

