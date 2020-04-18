Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,569 Reviews & Articles | 60,200 News Posts

Amazing Unreal Engine 4 volumetric lighting teases next-gen fog

This incredible ray-casted volumetric lighting effect gives us a glimpse at next-gen visuals in Unreal Engine 4

Derek Strickland | Apr 18, 2020 at 04:37 pm CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

Andras Ketzer's FluidNinja VFX toolset gives us a taste of the insane fog the horizon with next-gen games

While browsing Twitter, I came across a Tweet showcasing this incredible Unreal Engine 4 dry ice lighting demo that blew my mind. The effect is made possible by something called ray-marching, a volumetric rendering technique that basically injects 2D data into 3D spaces. It's not ray tracing, though; ray tracing only does surfaces. Ray marching essentially passes through the surface data, and is described as the "big brother" of ray tracing. Ray marching is pretty complicated, but here's a nice breakdown.

The cauldron demo was made with an NVIDIA GTX 1070 and runs at 182FPS in 1080p resolution, but it's not exactly 3D geometry. It was made using FluidNinja VFX, which allows real-time fluid simulations in UE4. The demo isn't actually three-dimensional: It's a 2D flipbook that simulates 3D visuals by using shadows and depth tricks. The result is brilliantly radiant and swirling fog that looks right out of a high-end next-gen game.

The demo uses three lighting techniques: dynamic lighting and static lighting from above and below. It also uses parallax occlusion mapping (POM) to add 3D visuals from the textures.

Amazing Unreal Engine 4 volumetric lighting teases next-gen fog 5 | TweakTown.com

"Ray marching (RM) could be used to shade 2D simulation data dynamically (every frame) by sampling a density map from the direction of a light vector. The result is gorgeous self-shadowing, in sync with a local or global source of light in the 3D scene," reads a ray marching PDF written by Ketzer.

I'm curious if this is the kind of thing we'll see in next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games at some point.

Buy at Amazon

DOOM Eternal: Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2020 at 4:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.