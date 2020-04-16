Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,567 Reviews & Articles | 60,186 News Posts

Gmail blocks 18 million malicious coronavirus emails PER DAY

18,000,000 malware and phishing emails over COVID-19 coronavirus are being blocked by Gmail daily

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 16, 2020 at 11:28 pm CDT (1 min, 19 secs time to read)

We all know that crazy amounts of emails are sent around the world per day, with Gmail stopping a huge 18 million malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 each and everyday.

Gmail blocks 18 million malicious coronavirus emails PER DAY 01 | TweakTown.com

This might sound like a lot, but it's nowhere near the number of emails that Google blocks from inboxes per day. This 18 million emails blocked for COVID-19 malware makes up around 20% of the total number of phishing emails that Gmail blocks each day, as over 100 million emails per day are blocked by Gmail.

Automated systems filter out another 240 million emails that are coronavirus-related spam, but there are some slipping through the cracks. But what are the phishing emails masquerading as? Well, some are impersonating the World Health Organization (WHO) asking people to donate to them in Bitcoin.

In a Google blog post, the search giant explains that not all of the COVID-19 malware and phishing emails are new, and that they are "existing malware campaigns that have simply been updated to exploit the heightened attention on COVID-19".

Google says that people are trying to capitalize on less security at home for those working from home at the moment, with Americans losing around $12 million to scammers and bad actors in this wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can read more on Google's blog post here.

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/16/2020 at 11:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cloud.google.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.