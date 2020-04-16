ASRock unveils Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX graphics card

ASRock shrinks down the Radeon RX 5500 XT into ITX form with the new Challenger ITX

ASRock has just unveiled the newest member of its Challenger series of graphics cards, with the new Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G graphics card. Check out our review on the ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming series card.

Where ASRock does something different here with the Challenger ITX graphics card, is that it shrinks down the Radeon RX 5500 XT into ITX form for super-small form factore gaming. You still get the 7nm RDNA chip with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, but it has been shrunken down with ASRock's in-house Shrink Ray.

ASRock provides a boost GPU clock of up to 1845MHz on the card, with 1080p 60FPS gaming being no issue on the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX. The card is just 17.8cm long and fits into small form factor and mini-ITX chassis, with a 10cm fan and 2 x copper heat pipes keeping things cool.

I've reached out to ASRock for a review sample, so keep your eyes peeled on TweakTown.