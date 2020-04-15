Here's why coronavirus social distancing might last until 2022

The United States might have to go through social distancing because of coronavirus until 2022 according to Harvard

If you thought 4-6 weeks of social distancing and shelter-in-place quarantine laws over the spread of coronavirus was bad, the United States might need to keep its social distancing orders in place right into 2022.

The news is coming from researchers out of the Harvard School of Public Health, with researchers explaining: "Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available".

The massively extended duration of social distancing in the United States would have "profoundly negative economic, social and educational consequences" according to the study, but it would reduce the strain on the US health care system, and start contact tracing and quarantines. The cost? Virtually everything else it seems.

Harvard researchers added that a "resurgence in contagion" might happen again, all the way in 2024 -- but we should most likely see it hit the world every year from now on. The study added that even if "apparent elimination" of coronavirus, surveillance on SARS-CoV-2 should still apply.