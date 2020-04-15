Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,564 Reviews & Articles | 60,166 News Posts

Here's why coronavirus social distancing might last until 2022

The United States might have to go through social distancing because of coronavirus until 2022 according to Harvard

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 15, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (0 mins, 58 secs time to read)

If you thought 4-6 weeks of social distancing and shelter-in-place quarantine laws over the spread of coronavirus was bad, the United States might need to keep its social distancing orders in place right into 2022.

Here's why coronavirus social distancing might last until 2022 10 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming from researchers out of the Harvard School of Public Health, with researchers explaining: "Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available".

The massively extended duration of social distancing in the United States would have "profoundly negative economic, social and educational consequences" according to the study, but it would reduce the strain on the US health care system, and start contact tracing and quarantines. The cost? Virtually everything else it seems.

Harvard researchers added that a "resurgence in contagion" might happen again, all the way in 2024 -- but we should most likely see it hit the world every year from now on. The study added that even if "apparent elimination" of coronavirus, surveillance on SARS-CoV-2 should still apply.

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/15/2020 at 8:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:brobible.files.wordpress.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.