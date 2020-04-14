It took 3 years, but Nintendo Switch controller remapping is now live

It took Nintendo a few years to add a basic feature, but thankfully it's finally included

The Switch has been out for over three years and is just now getting button mapping options. Better late than never, right?

Nintendo Switch's latest 10.0.0 firmware update adds one of the most-requested features: Button remapping. With the exception of the home and screenshot buttons, all of the buttons and triggers can be re-configured and swapped out. Nintendo even lets you swap the analog stick movement schemes just in case your left or right JoyCon is drifting, and you can also lock the controller in vertical or horizontal orientation.

Users can save five different presets with different mappings, and right now the feature only works with official Nintendo-branded devices. Access and customize the JoyCon or Switch Pro controller layout by hopping into System Settings-> Controllers and Sensors-> Change Button Mapping.

This is a pretty big deal for gamers like myself, who couldn't actually play retro games like Mario 3 with the default button layout. Now I can switch the controls up and jump right into one of my favorite games of all time.

Check below for full 10.0.0 update patch notes: