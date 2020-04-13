PlayStation 5 gets a spoiler in new mock-up fan renders

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Derek Strickland | Apr 13, 2020 at 06:55 pm CDT (1 min, 37 secs reading time)

New PlayStation 5 renders are a mix of PS4 Slim, the V-style devkit, and a stylish spoiler because...why not? The PS5's gotta go fast.

After Sony revealed its new DualSense controller, we've seen some nice mock-ups try to recreate the style and guess what the PS5 will look like. Now Redditor robo3687 just made a batch of new PS5 renders using the DualSense as a template.

The mock-up accounts for sizing and cooling specifics too. robo3687 says their mock-up clocks in at 11.8 inches wide x 11 inches deep x 2.6 inches high, which is akin to the PlayStation 4 Pro's sizing. It can fit a 50mm fan and has special curvatures on the sides for airflow. "Yes it has a spoiler," the artist said.

Ultimately we think the mock-ups and renders are nice to look at, but they don't adequately reflect the type of cooling needed for a next-gen console. The PlayStation 5 will need a pretty substantial cooling solution to ensure proper heat dissipation in heavy workloads, especially when the PlayStation 5's higher-end Zen 2 and Navi GPU are belting out 4K 60FPS gaming. We don't think a 50mm fan is going to cut it.

Sony has said we'll be quite happy with the cooling array, and that a full teardown of the PlayStation 5 is coming soon.

