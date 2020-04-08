Sony confirms PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has a headphone jack

Yesterday Sony announced the PlayStation 5's official next-gen controller, the DualSense. But the released images didn't show a critical feature gamers were curious about: The included AUX headphone jack. Luckily Sony has swooped in to make clarifications.

Yes, the PS5's new DualSense controller will have a headphone jack. All of your old headsets should still be compatible with the PS5's audio output function. "[The DualSense] still has an audio jack so you can plug in your own headsets like DualShock 4,"PlayStation product manager Toshimasa Aoki said on Twitter.

This inclusion makes sense. The PS5 is built around carrying its legacy forward and won't leave PS4 gamers behind: Not only will the PS5 support PS4 games, but it'll also support current-gen peripherals like headsets, DualShock 4 controllers, and the PlayStation VR headset.

That being said, the DualSense makes a lot of innovations for next-gen. The PS5 controller has upgrades like new rumble haptic feedback sensors in triggers to simulate nuanced tactile sensations, USB Type-C charging for speedy recharges, a boosted battery, textured triggers and analog sticks, and the Create button, which could end up being the most revolutionary addition of them all. More on that later, though.

DualSense PS5 controller Features:

USB Type-C charging

Adaptive triggers with improved actuators/haptic feedback

Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset

New Create button

Touchpad

Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad

Improved battery

Built-in speaker

