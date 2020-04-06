Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,550 Reviews & Articles | 60,043 News Posts

Games tell players to stay at home with in-game signs and banners

Game devs replace in-game ad billboards, signs, and banners with coronavirus stay at home warnings

Derek Strickland | Apr 6, 2020 at 02:37 pm CDT (1 min, 22 secs reading time)

Games like off-roading racing sim Dirt Rally 2.0 and billion-dollar megahit Candy Crush are using in-game banners to promote global stay-at-home orders.

Games tell players to stay at home with in-game signs and banners 56 | TweakTown.com

UK game devs like King and Codemasters are using in-game real estate in a unique way. These devs have replaced in-game ads that appear on signs, billboards, and banners with the coronavirus-combating mantra "stay at home, save lives." Dirt Rally 2.0 in particular has an opportunity to reach millions as part of this month's free PS Plus offering. It's refreshing to see these devs to their part in trying to convince consumers to stay in place and avoid transmitting or contracting the COVID-19 virus that's killing thousands.

"We came to realize that technology within our games, which enables the remote updating of banners within the virtual environment, could be repurposed to assist with the coronavirus communication effort," Codemasters told Forbes.

King in particular has stepped up to the plate by covering Candy Crush's ads with stay at home banners. Hundreds full-screen ads will also be replaced with coronavirus info, warnings, and links to resources. King makes a good portion of its revenue from in-game advertising so this is a pretty big deal for the company. Candy Crush attracts hundreds of millions of users a month and is one of the most popular mobile games on the market.

We should see more developers and games-makers likewise add stuff like this into their games in the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

DiRT Rally 2.0 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$22.90
$16.88$22.90$22.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2020 at 2:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.