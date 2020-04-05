Acer Predator new gaming laptops with new RTX graphics

Acer has just unveiled a bunch of new gaming laptops powered by Intel's new 10th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER mobile graphics cards.

The new Acer Predator Triton 500 packs an Intel 10th-gen Core CPU mixed with the option of a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. Acer has used a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS-based display with a super-smooth 300Hz refresh rate with 3ms overdrive.

Acer offers up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, up to 2TB of NVMe RAID 0 SSD storage for super-fast storage goodness, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless, E3100G ethernet controller, and 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

The company is using its in-house Vortex Flow technology, with Acer using 3 x custom-engineered fans that is automatically controlled that's tied to performance loads.

Acer kicks pricing off on the new Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop at $2199, while the higher-end flagship model with the 300Hz IPS display, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, 32GB of DDR4 and 1TB of SSD will set you back $2599.