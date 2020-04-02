NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER mobile GPUs are now here

NVIDIA has just released the most powerful notebook graphics solutions in the world, with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER mobile graphics cards.

The new GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER are offered in Max-Q configurations, which offer unrivaled performance and efficiency. NVIDIA will have GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER-powered gaming notebooks from partners like Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and others starting from $999. Meanwhile, RTX 2070-powered gaming notebooks will start from $1199.

Enabling DLSS 2.0 will give you a massive chunk of a performance gain, if you are running games that have DLSS 2.0 -- these include games like Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and others.

NVIDIA used an average of 3 different games at 1080p comparing a 2017 Max-Q laptop against a new 2020 Max-Q laptop, with the 2017 Max-Q laptop hitting 73FPS average in Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Deliver Us The Moon. However, the new 2020 Max-Q laptop smashes that 73FPS average with a huge 167FPS average -- over double the performance.

Max-Q laptops are "highly engineered collaborations" between NVIDIA and their various partners, something that lets them develop "groundbreaking new features that increase both performance and power optimization, such as Advanced Optimus and the new Max-Q Dynamic Boost, on supported models".

NVIDIA Max-Q Dynamic Boost Technology

When it comes to NVIDIA's Max-Q Dynamic Boost technology, it is very intelligent. Normally there's a pre-defined power budget for the CPU and GPU, but not with Max-Q Dynamic Boost which "automatically enables real-time GPU and CPU power balancing, allowing the system to dynamically shift up to 15W of power from the CPU to the GPU during GPU-bound workloads, like gaming. It intelligently assesses the power demand of the system on a frame by frame basis, so the power shift only happens when it's needed. The result is higher frame rates and smoother gaming overall for up to a 10% performance boost, all for free".

300Hz Refresh Rates For Extreme Gamers

I'm a speed freak and won't personally use a display with a refresh of anything less than 120Hz, so to see the fabric of reality torn open with 300Hz refresh rates brings a glorious PCMR tear to my eye.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX SUPER gaming laptops are available in over 25 different models with 300Hz displays, something I need to get in the lab ASAP and play around with. It'll be interesting to see how these gaming laptops perform against a fully-decked out gaming PC. We're finally getting to the point where gaming laptops are viable, offering uncompromising performance that you would find on the desktop, but it'll fit in your backpack.

Tech Specs

You can read more on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX SUPER gaming laptops on NVIDIA's official website.

Last updated: Apr 2, 2020 at 08:36 pm CDT