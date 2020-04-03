CD Projekt RED is worth more than Poland's largest bank

CD Projekt Group is now the most valuable company in Poland, according to latest financials from Bloomberg.

Following the current economic crisis affecting banks and other financial institutions, Witcher developer CD Projekt Group is now the biggest breadwinner in its native country.

CD Projekt's current market capitalization sits at 27.6 billion zloty ($6.63 billion), exceeding the market cap of Poland's biggest bank, PKO Bank Polski, by 300 million zloty. At the time of writing, PKO Bank Polski's market cap sits at 27.3 billion zloty ($6.53 billion). CD Projekt Group is beating the bank by roughly 1.53%.

This speaks volumes about the world's current economic disruption and CD Projekt's power in the games industry. The company is expected to ship Cyberpunk 2077 by September 2020, but the coronavirus epidemic may force a further delay as developers work from home and not at CD Projekt RED's specially-designed offices.