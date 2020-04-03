Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,547 Reviews & Articles | 60,021 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail boxflame

CD Projekt RED is worth more than Poland's largest bank

Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Group is now Poland's most valuable stock

Derek Strickland | Apr 3, 2020 at 04:34 pm CDT (0 mins, 50 secs reading time)

CD Projekt Group is now the most valuable company in Poland, according to latest financials from Bloomberg.

CD Projekt RED is worth more than Poland's largest bank 47 | TweakTown.com

Following the current economic crisis affecting banks and other financial institutions, Witcher developer CD Projekt Group is now the biggest breadwinner in its native country.

CD Projekt's current market capitalization sits at 27.6 billion zloty ($6.63 billion), exceeding the market cap of Poland's biggest bank, PKO Bank Polski, by 300 million zloty. At the time of writing, PKO Bank Polski's market cap sits at 27.3 billion zloty ($6.53 billion). CD Projekt Group is beating the bank by roughly 1.53%.

This speaks volumes about the world's current economic disruption and CD Projekt's power in the games industry. The company is expected to ship Cyberpunk 2077 by September 2020, but the coronavirus epidemic may force a further delay as developers work from home and not at CD Projekt RED's specially-designed offices.

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.93
$29.93$29.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/3/2020 at 4:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.